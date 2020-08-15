Serving our heroes: Jackson V.A. Medical Center provides food for veterans

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A long line of heroes were wrapped around the V.A. Medical Center in Jackson Saturday. Veterans were waiting to receive free food.
“They will receive chicken tenders and catfish. We have fresh produce, apples and oranges. We have canned goods, mixed vegetables, and we also have Girl Scout cookies,” said Tony Bailey, who is the Acting Chief of Volunteer Service.
The pantry is known as Freedom Foods. Without the extra help, Navy veteran Richard Saucier said he couldn’t make it without it.
”If it wasn’t for this, I’ve lost so much weight this last year in a half. I went from 225 down to 140. I stayed in the hospital to get this thing done. If it wasn’t for these people, I would be down to 120.”
Qualification is based on a veteran’s income. Veterans must be enrolled in health care at the medical center and meet the guidelines for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. Many veterans are struggling to put food on the table, especially during this pandemic.
“These are folks in true need,” said Dr. David Walker, Director of the Jackson V.A. Medical Center. The pantry provides more than just provide food. It makes it easier for veterans to obtain comprehensive support for their whole health.
”We can offer some food right now, but what if you’re homeless, what if you’re at risk from being homeless. What if you haven’t been taking care of your medical needs. What if you have mental health of substance abuse needs. We want to get people in our system,” said Walker.
Volunteers load the food into vehicles on the third Saturday of every month.
”This will provide a little something to them, because some of them come back with things going on. We’re just trying to support where we can, ” said Bailey.
Saucier said, “I love it. I tell all my friends who are vets about this who can’t get here and I give them some of this and we share meals together.”
The pantry takes care of those who have taken care of us.
