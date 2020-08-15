First Alert Forecast: Relief from the humidity is likely this upcoming week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ve had a pretty hot and humid day with most spots reaching the lower 90′s. Down to the south, some areas only made it to the mid to upper 80′s this afternoon due to shower activity earlier, as well as some clouds. All spots are currently dry, but we can’t rule out a few isolated showers or storms through the rest of the evening. Tonight, temperatures will cool down to the lower 70′s with mostly clear skies. More muggy and hot conditions will return for Sunday with temperatures in the low to mid 90′s with heat indices in the triple digits. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible once again during the day tomorrow, but not everyone will see rain. Besides the rain chances, mostly sunny skies are expected.
We have changes in the forecast for this upcoming work week. A cold front is expected to push through the area that will create more pleasant conditions with lower humidity values. We can also expect lower rain chances and below average temperatures throughout the week with highs in the upper 80′s and near 90 degrees. Overnight lows will also be cooler with some nights dipping into the 60′s. Still a lot of action happening in the Tropics this evening with Tropical Storms Josephine and Kyle. Both storms are forecast to track back out to sea and won’t have any impacts to the US.
