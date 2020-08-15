First Alert Forecast: Humid weekend, drier air for next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Most spots are waking up dry this morning, but down to the south we have a couple of thunderstorms that could have heavy rain and lightning at times, but they are on the weakening trend and should fizzle out here soon. On the other hand, we patchy fog across the region with some spots having visibility down to 2 miles. Make sure to drive with your low beams and take it easy on the roadways this morning. Other than that we are in good shape this morning. We will have another hot day with temperatures rising to near 91 this afternoon and heat index values around 100. We could see scattered downpours this afternoon and evening too cool some of us off, but we aren’t looking at widespread showers and storms like yesterday. Tomorrow, a few more showers and storms are possible with temperatures in the low to mid 90′s.