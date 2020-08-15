First Alert Forecast: Humid weekend, drier air for next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Most spots are waking up dry this morning, but down to the south we have a couple of thunderstorms that could have heavy rain and lightning at times, but they are on the weakening trend and should fizzle out here soon. On the other hand, we patchy fog across the region with some spots having visibility down to 2 miles. Make sure to drive with your low beams and take it easy on the roadways this morning. Other than that we are in good shape this morning. We will have another hot day with temperatures rising to near 91 this afternoon and heat index values around 100. We could see scattered downpours this afternoon and evening too cool some of us off, but we aren’t looking at widespread showers and storms like yesterday. Tomorrow, a few more showers and storms are possible with temperatures in the low to mid 90′s.
Drier air is on the way as a cold front will drop southward creating slightly below average temperatures, lower rain chances, and more comfortable conditions. Expect these more pleasant conditions to push into the area by this Monday. With this front, overnight lows will drop back into the 60′s a few nights during the upcoming work week. Moisture will begin to make its way back across the region by the end up next week which will slightly increase our rain chances. The tropics are looking pretty active this morning with Tropical Storms Josephine and Kyle. Both of them are expected to track out to see within the next few days and likely to have no impacts to the US or Central Mississippi.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.