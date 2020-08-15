Clinton Public School District reports first case of COVID-19

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton Public School District (CPSD) reported that an administrative assistant at its Central Office has tested positive for COVID-19.
CPSD says this is the first positive case since the start of school on August 13. As of now, the district said no students or teachers have tested positive for the virus.
CPSD said that contact tracing was completed and three other employees were notified. Those employees have been placed on a 14-day quarantine.
CPSD stated it will continue to monitor the symptoms of all other Central Office staff members.
The school district said the positive case has been reported to the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Education.
Read CPSD’s full statement below:
“An administrative assistant at Clinton Public School District’s Central Office has tested positive for COVID-19.
After contact tracing was completed, three other employees at Central Office have been placed on a 14-day quarantine. The district will continue to monitor the symptoms of all other Central Office staff members.
Prewitt Contracting Services is conducting a deep clean of Central Office with electrostatic machines this weekend prior to the opening of business on Monday morning.
This is CPSD’s first positive case since the start of school on August 13. As of now, no students or teachers have tested positive for the virus.
CPSD has reported the positive cases to the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Education. Neither MSDH nor MDE require schools to report this information to the general public.
The district is committed to remaining transparent as we venture through the school year during the pandemic.
The Clinton Public School District continues to follow health and safety guidelines provided by the Centers of Disease Control and MSDH.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.