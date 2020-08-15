Clarksdale mayor: City staff hit hard with coronavirus

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (AP) - So many Clarksdale city employees have contracted COVID-19 that the mayor said he has had to hire contractors to fill in.
Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy says he hired contractors to fill in at the public works department.
Contractors will be demolishing 75 burned homes in 14 days and doing grass cutting work throughout the city.
To slow the spread of the virus, Espy asked for help. He requested that people wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands. He also asked for help in keeping the city clean, since so many municipal employees are out of work.
