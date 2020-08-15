“Back the Blue” event held in Petal Saturday

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a nice turn out for the “Back the Blue” event in Petal Saturday.
The event at Willie Hinton Park was all about supporting law enforcement.
Event coordinator Josh Hancock explains why this event is important for the community and the men and women in blue.
“To me, and I believe most of the community, this is very important reasons to not defund the police, you know we can’t let that happen,” said Hancock. “Without police officers, there’s nothing but chaos so I believe its very important.”
Another “Back the Blue” will be held on Aug. 22 in Picayune.
