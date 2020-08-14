Teen and pregnant woman among those who died of COVID-19 in Miss. this week, says Dobbs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Reeves held a press conference Friday afternoon on the state of coronavirus in Mississippi.
In the press conference, he announced an extension to his social distancing order, including a statewide mask mandate, and has issued a crowd-size limitation on K-12 extracurricular activities. This means no more than two spectators per participant.
Each extracurricular event must also have a dedicated Safety Officer to ensure all social distancing measures are followed as well.
The governor has extended these orders for an additional two weeks until Monday, August 31 at 8:00 a.m.
“Sports and these other activities are instrumental in the lives of our young Mississippians. They teach discipline and responsibility in a way that can’t be replicated,” said Gov. Reeves. “That said, we are living through a pandemic.”
“One of my greatest concerns heading into this school season has been sports and those other events which cause the community to come out in crowds,” he continued. “Twenty-two players on a field is not going to overwhelm a local hospital. Two thousand people in a small school’s bleachers might.”
On the topic of deaths in Mississippi due to the virus, Dr. Dobbs said, “We sadly have seen deaths in some younger individuals in Mississippi this week. We’re reporting the death of one teenager with no underlying medical conditions and also a young pregnant woman in her early 20s.”
Dobbs said that although severe illness and death in young people is unlikely, it does occur and for everyone to do their part in protecting themselves from the virus.
He also said that 38 Mississippi counties have schools that are reporting cases of coronavirus. Four-hundred-and-eighty-nine students are under quarantine.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 70,930.
