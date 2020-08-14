Silver Alert issued for missing man from Jackson

Silver Alert issued for missing man from Jackson
Anthony L. Jones (Source: Mississippi Department of Public Safety)
By Justin Dixon | August 14, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT - Updated August 14 at 7:15 AM

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Anthony L. Jones of Jackson.

Jones is described as a black male, five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, August 12, 2020, around 12:30 p.m. on Glen Street in Hinds County. He was last seen walking in an unknown direction wearing a beige t-shirt, black jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Family members say Anthony L. Jones suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.