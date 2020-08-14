Silver Alert issued for missing man from Jackson

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Anthony L. Jones of Jackson.
Jones is described as a black male, five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes.
He was last seen Wednesday, August 12, 2020, around 12:30 p.m. on Glen Street in Hinds County. He was last seen walking in an unknown direction wearing a beige t-shirt, black jeans, and black tennis shoes.
Family members say Anthony L. Jones suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
