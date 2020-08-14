Several teachers test positive for COVID-19 at Rankin County school

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Parents at Stonebridge Elementary School in Brandon were notified through email that several teachers tested positive for COVID-19.
The school stated that no students were affected as there were no students on campus as of yet. School officials said health and safety protocols have been followed to prevent further spread of the virus.
The school stated in the email the school year will begin as planned on Monday, August 17, in accordance with Rankin County School District.
It was revealed on Wednesday the Superintendent of Rankin County School District, Dr. Sue Townsend, tested positive for COVID-19.
Read the school’s email below:
