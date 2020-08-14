Miss. inmate death under investigation

Lester Andre Henderson, 36 (Source: MDOC)
By WLBT Digital | August 14, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 2:18 PM

TALLAHATCHIE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The death of an inmate at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility is under investigation.

Authorities said Lester Andre Henderson, 36, was involved in an inmate-on-inmate assault. They say he died before being transported to the hospital on Wednesday evening.

Henderson was serving a 15-year sentence for the unlawful touching of a child in Harrison County.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections’ Corrections Investigation Division (CID) and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating Henderson’s death.

