Miss. inmate death under investigation

TALLAHATCHIE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The death of an inmate at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility is under investigation.
Authorities said Lester Andre Henderson, 36, was involved in an inmate-on-inmate assault. They say he died before being transported to the hospital on Wednesday evening.
Henderson was serving a 15-year sentence for the unlawful touching of a child in Harrison County.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections’ Corrections Investigation Division (CID) and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating Henderson’s death.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.