Hattiesburg woman celebrates 100th birthday with parade

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Catherine Bryan Rhodes celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday at Brookdale Senior Living in Hattiesburg.
She celebrated the occasion with family, friends and loved ones who held a special birthday parade for her, waving and blowing kisses as they drove past wishing her a happy birthday.
When asked how she felt about turning 100 and the birthday parade, she said she it was quite a surprise.
“I’m just really surprised, I just didn’t know I knew that many people,” she said. “I just lived my life and did what I thought I was supposed to do, my daddy and mother brought me up to be a lady and I’ve tried to do that.”
Born in Aberdeen on Aug. 14, 1920, the second of six children, she moved to Washington, D.C. when she was 18 to work for the Civil Service Commission selling war bonds.
Later, after moving back to Mississippi, she met her husband, O.H. Rhodes, Jr., a Navy recruiter in Jackson.
The couple moved to Hattiesburg in 1947 to manage the “Wimp’s Grill” located on campus of then Mississippi Southern College.
She later worked as secretary to the vice president for Business and Finance from 1957 until her retirement in 1983.
She was also active with Girl Scouts of America, Elks Club, Jaycees and an active member of the Bay Street Presbyterian Church.
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and the Mississippi House of Representatives issued Proclamations of Recognition to her in honor of her 100th birthday.
