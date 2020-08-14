Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and storms earlier have died down and move southward of our area for now. A few showers or storms are possible this weekend, but they are expected to be less in number and intensity. We are transitioning our weather this weekend as slightly drier air arrives. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s at least the next couple of days with mostly sunny skies and just isolated afternoon and evening showers. Next week will bring in another reinforcement of less humid air. Temperatures will trend downward another couple degrees so much of next week will give us morning lows in the upper 60s and daily highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We’ll have sunshine with just a stray shower possible. More humid weather with a better chance for storms will arrive later in the week. The tropics are active with Tropical Storm Josephine and Kyle, but both are traveling out to sea with no impacts to the United States. Average high is 92 this time of year and the average low is 71. Sunrise is 6:25am and the sunset is 7:44pm.