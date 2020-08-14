First responders help raise money for the family of Lt. Troy Morris

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Slain state trooper Lieutenant Troy Morris left behind a wife and child when he was gunned down last week. Now first responders are coming together to help his family.
With the approval of his wife, Gale, The Mississippi State Troopers Association is hosting a campaign to raise funds and support for the Morris Family.
A group called Fund The First is assisting.
They are the first verified crowdfunding platform for first responders, created by first responders.
“That’s all part of this crowd funding platform, so you can get the funds the family deserves and, not only that, it’s the love and support they’re now going to receive nationwide,” said Detective Robert Garland of Fund The First.
The goal is to raise $50,000 dollars for the Morris family. Because Trooper Morris was not killed in the line of duty, his family is not eligible to receive the benefits he would have received if killed while working as a trooper - making this fundraiser all the more important.
Retired Captain Johnny Rawls says no one was more respected as a state trooper that Lieutenant Morris.
He says his 17 years as a traffic enforcement officer and 27 years serving as a state trooper overall made him a natural leader.
Captain Rawls said, “He was a great great man and a good leader and he is going to be missed by all of us in the law enforcement community.”
