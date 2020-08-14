First Alert Forecast: scattered downpours continue; drier air next week

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Josephine will continue to trek northwestward over the next few days, strengthening a bit, before running into a strong belt of wind shear north of the Greater Antilles – likely pulling the storm apart by early next week. An area of low pressure moving off the Carolinas may have an opportunity to develop as it moves into the open waters of the Atlantic. Elsewhere in the basin, activity will be stymied a bit with wind shear and dry, dusty air through next week.