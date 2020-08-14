First Alert Forecast: scattered downpours continue; drier air next week

FRIDAY: Another round of showers and storms will approach the region by early morning – some spots may kick off the day – though expect another day of variably cloudy skies and a general scattering of storms developing by the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in 80s to lower 90s, dropping to the 70s again overnight with a few showers and storms remaining after sunset.
WEEKEND PLANNER: This weekend will be a ‘half and half’ one with rain chances remaining elevated and scattered Saturday – tending be a bit drier by Sunday. Saturday – expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower to middle 90s with another round of scattered storms at times. Sunday - in the wake of a weak front, will bring down slightly drier air, allowing for warm temperatures, in the lower 90s, and lower rain chances.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Another front will slip into the area Monday – yielding an uptick in rain chances briefly before ushering in a reinforcing push of drier air to take us into much of next week. Expect high pressure to nose south bringing highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s amid mostly sunny skies and lower humidity.
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Josephine will continue to trek northwestward over the next few days, strengthening a bit, before running into a strong belt of wind shear north of the Greater Antilles – likely pulling the storm apart by early next week. An area of low pressure moving off the Carolinas may have an opportunity to develop as it moves into the open waters of the Atlantic. Elsewhere in the basin, activity will be stymied a bit with wind shear and dry, dusty air through next week.
