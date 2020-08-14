Commissioner Gipson says the Mississippi State Fair is still on - social distance style

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Agricultural Commissioner Andy Gipson, the Mississippi State Fair is still set to happen.
“Coming soon, my friends!” he wrote on Facebook earlier this week. “Less than two months out from the Mississippi State Fair, October 7-18, 2020 — social distance style.”
This was followed by another post of his that read, “A wise man once said, ‘Lead, follow, or get out of the way!’ Mississippi agriculture cannot be shut down. The Mississippi State Fair Livestock Shows will be held October 8-18, 2020, and we will post the detailed schedule tomorrow.”
That schedule has since been posted - you can find it HERE.
This news comes as the Georgia National Fair, the Iowa State Fair and the Washington State Fair were all canceled due to the pandemic. The Neshoba County Fair was also canceled earlier this year.
Hinds County, which is where the fair will take place, has been declared a coronavirus “hot spot,” causing the Jackson Public School District to cancel all Fall sports and to continue practicing distance-learning until their Spring semester.
Friday, Gov. Reeves announced an extension to his social distancing order which included a statewide mask mandate. He then issued a crowd-size limitation on K-12 extracurricular activities, meaning no more than two spectators per participant.
The governor has extended these orders until Monday, August 31 at 8:00 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.