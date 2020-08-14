Brookhaven family seeks answers in unsolved Christmas Eve murder

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven family continues to search for justice in the unsolved murder of their loved one. The police department is also reaching out to the public for help with finding answers and making arrests in several unsolved cases.
“It’s been a lot of closed doors in our faces and stuff like that,” said Quinn Cooper. His brother, Julian Gayten, was killed Christmas Eve of 2015 in Brookhaven.
He said a woman, who took part in the deadly incident, admitted her role but still walks free.
“It’s been four-and-a-half years with no answers and, you know, as a family, we want those answers for closure and for, like, to help us feel at peace about the situation,” said Cooper. “It’s been still hard knowing that there’s been no justice for what happened to my brother.”
The Brookhaven Police Department posted a plea to the public for information to solve nine murders in the city.
According to Chief Kenneth Collins, during his administration the majority of the killings have led to convictions and only two cases have not been solved. He wants anyone with information to come forward.
Cooper said his older brother was 22 when his life was cut short in his own home.
“We have gone to the police multiple times asking for answers and ballistics reports, and we haven’t had any answers or any feedback on that. My mom has sent multiple emails that have yet to be responded to,” added Cooper.
In 2015, then Police Chief Bobby Bell said 17-year-old Jaquarius Jones was also shot and later died. He said 17-year-old Marionne Keys was charged with robbery and conspiracy after the fact of murder.
Bell said investigators believed she conspired with Jones to rob and kill Gayten. The family is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting death of Julian Gayten.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.