Boil-Water Alert currently affecting over 14,000 customers in Madison County

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A boil-water alert is currently in effect for over 14,000 customers in Madison County.
According to MSDH, this affects approximately 14,243 customers east of I-55 who are served by the Bear Creek Water Association - East.
“Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed,” says MSDH. “This precaution will last at least two full days and water system officials will be immediately notified when the boil water alert is lifted.”
More questions? Click here for all of the information concerning this alert from the Mississippi Department of Health.
