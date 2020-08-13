WIC transitions to EBT cards as 13 food centers close in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is preparing to close 13 food centers for its special supplemental nutrition program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).
The program will transition to a retail food system via an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card.
Twelve food centers are scheduled to close on September 30: Rosedale, Ruleville, Okolona, Ackerman, Hollandale, Leland, Raymond, Dekalb, Raleigh, Eupora, Columbus, and Southaven. One food center located in New Albany is scheduled to close December 31.
The Department of Health says the closures are due to low participate usage or the landlord choosing not to continue the lease.
The last date for WIC participants to pick up food at those sites is August 28. The last date for participants to pick up at the food center closing December 31 is November 25. However, participants are still eligible to pick up food at any other food centers they have access to in the state.
