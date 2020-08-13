Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Horn Lake shooting

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - A manhunt across two states has ended for the man who allegedly shot and killed a woman in front of her young child.
Authorities say they took the suspect into custody Thursday night.
“I was in the house at 12:50 and I heard four gunshots and came outside and the girl, she was laying here dead,” said Natasha Gibson, witness.
The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at the Tulane Park Apartments in Horn Lake. It was a shocking scene for people coming home.
Natasha Gibson said the victim was in her car near the entrance to the complex, apparently trying to leave. She said the woman’s baby was in the car when the shooting happened, but the baby was not hurt.
“It’s very awful. Her baby was here,” said Gibson.
Witnesses identified 23-year-old Corey Woods as the shooter. Neighbors say he knew the victim.
According to investigators, he took off in a white Honda Accord that was found in Memphis a few hours later. Woods was not in the vehicle.
“We just moved here a few months ago. It’s a little scary to think,” said Heather Williams, resident.
Investigators had an address in Hernando for Woods. Neighbors say law enforcement has been in the area.
Corey Woods has a record in Memphis. He pleaded guilty to shooting into a crowded parking lot near Wagner Place and Riverside Drive in 2017.
Police say there was an argument that led to the shooting. The shooting was also captured on cell phone video. No one was hit.
Corey Woods was sentenced to two years in prison. The judge denied Woods request for diversion but granted him probation.
Woods is in custody at the Desoto County detention center in Hernando. Investigators will likely release more information Friday.
