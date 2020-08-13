Mississippi Poll: Trump leads Biden, Espy gaining on Hyde-Smith

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Donald Trump is currently holding a comfortable lead over Joe Biden in Mississippi while Mike Espy is gaining on Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in a new poll by the Garin-Hart-Yang Research Group.
The survey, which was conducted on behalf of the Mike Espy for Senate campaign, surveyed 600 likely Mississippi voters between July 30 and August 9 and has a margin of error of +4.1%.
It found that President Trump is ahead of Joe Biden by 10 percentage points - Trump’s 53% to Biden’s 43%. In November of 2016, though, Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 18%.
On Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, 51% of those surveyed said that Trump had done an “excellent” or “good” job while 48% gave him a negative rating.
Regarding the senate race between Espy and Sen. Hyde-Smith, right now Espy trails Hyde-Smith by only 5 percentage points, Espy’s 42% to Hyde-Smith’s 47%. Three-percent of those polled said they would be throwing their support behind a 3rd party candidate.
According to the poll’s finding, Espy leads by 8 points with independents and also has 20% of the white vote. He is tied with Hyde-Smith among whites ages 18 - 34.
“Finally, Mike Espy receives a robust 85% share of the black vote,” the poll said, “with the likelihood that he will grow this vote once he begins his paid media and GOTV campaign.”
In the poll, 51% of white voters say they are positive toward Hyde-Smith and among “soft” Hyde-Smith voters she has a 26% positive rating. “Meaning three-fourths of a group that she MUST retain to win reelection either feels negative or neutral toward her, which is an extraordinarily low level of commitment,” the survey stated.
In 2018, Hyde-Smith beat Espy 54% to 46%. Mississippians head to the polls Tuesday, November 3.
