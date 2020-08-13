‘If you see something, say something’; Jackson Councilman addresses city’s rampant crimes

As both branches of government in Jackson, seek ways to work together, to combat these senseless killings and help rid our streets of illegal weapons – specifically getting these weapons out of the hands of our youth – we are going to explore every avenue available. We understand that we cannot arrest our way out of what is happening in our beloved city; but we certainly can enforce the laws that are on the books and we certainly can work with every entity and branch of our judicial system to ensure that folk that continue to use violence as a means to an end, will face all of the necessary consequences afforded to them.