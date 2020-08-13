First Alert Forecast: steamy summery downpours late week

THURSDAY: Another risk for rain and storms will develop, off and on through the day. Localized flooding could be a concern if you are caught under a slow-moving storm. Outside of that, expect a variably cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Factoring in the humidity, ‘feels like’ temperatures may run closer to 105°. While storms will fade a bit after sunset, another overnight round of rain could develop prior to sunrise Friday.