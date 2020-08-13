First Alert Forecast: steamy summery downpours late week

THURSDAY: Another risk for rain and storms will develop, off and on through the day. Localized flooding could be a concern if you are caught under a slow-moving storm. Outside of that, expect a variably cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Factoring in the humidity, ‘feels like’ temperatures may run closer to 105°. While storms will fade a bit after sunset, another overnight round of rain could develop prior to sunrise Friday.
FRIDAY: Another round of showers and storms will approach the region by early morning – some spots may kick off the day – though expect a mix of sun and clouds with a general scattering of storms developing by the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s, dropping to the 70s again overnight.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The weekend will trend a bit drier at times, though, a storm risk will still exist. Expect highs top out in the lower to middle 90s amid a partly cloudy sky. High pressure will nudge southward along with drier and slightly cooler air through middle of next week with highs dropping into the upper 80s and lower 90s; humidity levels also taking a dip.
