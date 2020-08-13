Firefighters mourn brother and friend killed in gas explosion

“I like a lot of people lost a friend: Rodney Herndon: my parents lived with me in their final years, during the last year they became prone to falls; seems like always in the middle of the night; I’d call the fire department: my folks would be, ashamed, embarrassed and upset; every time Rodney would come, he and the other guys would get them up and check them out: then Rodney’s ministering would start,” wrote Alex Buddy Cooper. “He’d pray over them then he would visit until the were laughing and happy; pop would hug Rodney and mom would kiss his cheek; they loved him and so did I; He was a man who walked i true Christian love; he was a once in a life time friend.”