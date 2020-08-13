East Al man accused of spanking a 3-year-old with a phone charger cord leaving ‘excessive bruising’

BOAZ, Ala. (WBRC) - A Boaz man has been arrested for child abuse after investigators say the 3-year-old victim suffered excessive bruising.
”Scotty Kilgore, 29, was arrested Wednesday, August 12, and charged with child abuse which is defined by torturing, willfully abusing, cruelly beating or otherwise maltreating a child under the age of 18, which is a class C felony,” investigator VaShaunda Ragland said.
Investigators say the 3-year-old was bruised after being spanked with a phone charger cord.
Investigators thanked the James M. Barrie Center and the United States Marshal Service for their assistance in this case.
Kilgore is being detained in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $15,000 surety bond.
