Church to honor life of late pastor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friendship Missionary Baptist Church announced the death of Reverend Randy Leflore.
“We solicit your prayers as we navigate through this very trying time. Pastor Leflore will be greatly missed for his powerful preaching, humour and generosity,’ the church wrote in a statement.
There will be a weekend full of events to honor Leflore’s life.
- Friday, August 14, 2020, from noon to 6 p.m.
The body of Rev. Randy Leflore will lie in state at Friendship MB Church (Bailey Avenue).
- Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Graveside Memorial Honoring the Life, Love and Legacy of Rev. Randy Leflore Cedar Grove MB Church Cemetery - 1425 Pocahontas Rd - Pocahontas, MS
- Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Memorial Balloon Release Friendship MB Church (Bailey Avenue). Participants are asked to wear shades of blue and bring blue balloons if you desire.
Face masks are required at each of these events with no exceptions.
