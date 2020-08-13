2 arrested, 1 on the run after car chase ends in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are in custody and one is still on the run after a car chase ended in Jackson Thursday evening.
According to Greg Flynn, the City of Pearl’s public information officer, it began when police were attempting a traffic stop on I-20 westbound and Childre Road in Rankin County.
The suspects in the vehicle during the traffic stop fled the scene, starting a pursuit that would end in Jackson when the suspects crashed on Claiborne Avenue in Jackson.
Flynn said neither the officers nor the suspects were injured. Two suspects, the driver and a passenger, were taken into custody by Pearl police.
The driver, Justin Gray, 18, of Jackson is charged with felony fleeing and drug possession. A passenger, Kendric Lofton, 24, also of Jackson is charged with resisting arrest and drug possession.
One juvenile suspect got away.
Flynn said police found drugs, guns and counterfeit money in the suspects’ vehicle.
