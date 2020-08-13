Analysis: 28 Miss. counties under mask mandates see downward trend in COVID-19 cases

“These improving numbers over the past week or so are certainly -- it’s never discouraging to find encouraging news. Lower numbers are always good. It is important that people not over-interpret them,” said Dr. Mark Horne, president-elect of the Mississippi State Medical Association. “Yes, things are better, but why are they better? We believe it’s because people have started -- we’ve had more mask mandates -- and people are starting to wear masks more and perhaps not gathering in crowds as much, perhaps less transmission. That’s what it would demonstrate.”