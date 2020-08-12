Yazoo City PD recognizes 2 who helped save life after train crash

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - Yazoo City Police Department celebrated two women who helped save a live recently.
Officer Ruthie McCoy and Jailor Kortnee Hill were given the Life Saving Award for their efforts.
It happened on August 2, when McCoy was dispatched to the Amtrak station where a person was hit by a freight train.
Officer McCoy climbed the train to reach the victim and provided first aid to the injured person.
Off-duty Yazoo City Police Jailor Kortnee Hill was in the area and rushed over, removing her shirt to apply pressure to the injured person’s wounds.
An ambulance was able to arrive at the scene and take the person to the hospital.
