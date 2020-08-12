Superintendent of Rankin County School District ‘doing well’ after testing positive for COVID-19

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. Sue Townsend, Superintendent of the Rankin County School District, has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a press release sent out Wednesday afternoon.
Dr. Townsend is now in isolation in her home and is following the directions of medical professionals. Her isolation ends Saturday.
She is said to be doing well and was able to participate in Wednesday’s board meeting virtually.
According to the press release, all precautions were taken after her diagnosis including contact tracing and deep cleaning of offices.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.