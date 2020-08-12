Silver Alert issued for missing Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman.
TeJuana Coleman, 25, has not been seen since Sunday, July 26.
She is five-foot-five-inches and 170 pounds with shoulder length black hair.
She’s believed to be in a silver 2020 Toyota Corolla with a South Carolina plate QLC937.
Family members tell MBI that Coleman has a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
If you know where she is, call Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
