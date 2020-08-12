Silver Alert issued for missing Jackson woman

TeJuana Coleman (Source: MBI)
By Jacob Gallant | August 12, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 2:43 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman.

TeJuana Coleman, 25, has not been seen since Sunday, July 26.

She is five-foot-five-inches and 170 pounds with shoulder length black hair.

She’s believed to be in a silver 2020 Toyota Corolla with a South Carolina plate QLC937.

Family members tell MBI that Coleman has a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If you know where she is, call Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

