Parents can report La. schools not following COVID-19 guidelines
By Kevin Foster | August 12, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 3:10 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents can use the email address linked here to report concerns about schools not complying with a minimum of the state’s in-person instruction safety guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) publishes a record of complaints against schools and school systems. You can find that list by clicking here.

Parents can also find a list of virtual instruction guidelines released by the agency by clicking here.

