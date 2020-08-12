Lawsuit aims to make absentee voting easier in Miss. during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - American Civil Liberties Union and Mississippi Center for Justice are suing over absentee ballots in Mississippi.
They hope to make absentee balloting more accessible in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lawsuit is filed on behalf of several Mississipians who wish to use absentee voting to avoid going to the polls for fear of contracting the virus.
The suit wants the clause that anyone with a “temporary physical disability” to vote in Mississippi account for anyone who wishes to avoid voting in person due to the pandemic.
“Over the last month, Mississippi has proven to be a consistent COVID-19 hot spot with the numbers of infections and deaths increasing, not decreasing,” Mississippi Center for Justice President and CEO Vangela M. Wade said. “Any requirement that citizens gather in polling places to cast their ballots would show a callous disregard for the health of our communities that would likely chill the voting process resulting in constructive disenfranchisement of thousands.”
