Kroger recalls cheese dips due to possible salmonella contamination

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kroger Delta Division is recalling some cheese dips sold in its deli departments due to a potential salmonella contamination.
On July 31, the company was notified by supplier Onions 52 that it had received red, yellow, and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., which had been implicated in the salmonella-related outbreak.
On Aug. 1, bulk onions sourced from Thomson International, Inc. were removed from sale in stores that had been identified as receiving the affected product.
It was later determined that several in-store made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient.
The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15 and Aug. 6 in stores in West Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kentucky (Murray, Paducah) and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Items impacted include:
- Murray’s Chads Smoked Gouda Dip | 207083-00000
- Murray’s Jalapeno Jarlsberg Dip | 207181-00000
- Murray’s Bacon Chive Jarlsberg Dip | 207182-00000
- Murray’s Southwestern Jarlsberg Dip | 207185-00000
- Jarlsberg Dip | 207201-00000
- Jarlsberg Cheese Spread | 216407-20000
- Pimento Cheese Dip | 226481-60000
- Deli Jarlsberg Jalapeno Dip | 236293-70000
- Deli Bacon Chive Jarlsberg Dip | 236294-70000
- Deli Southwestern Jarlsberg Dip | 236295-70000
- Deli Jarlsberg Dip | 237462-40000
- Jarlsberg Dip | 247199-00000
- Deli Jarlsberg Cheese Dip | 286292-70000
- Deli Applewood Cheddar Dip | 286462-20000
- Deli Buffalo Blue Cheese Dip | 295095-50000
- Deli Southwest Cheese Spread | 295408-50000
- Deli Ranch Cheese Spread | 295409-50000
These products have been removed from shelves out of an abundance of caution. No customer illnesses have been confirmed to date.
Customers who purchased any of the recalled products should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement.
You can contact Kroger Customer Connect at 800-576-4377 for additional questions.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.