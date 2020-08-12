Frontline doctor shares experience working with COVID-19 patients

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ve called them heroes since the start of the pandemic - frontline doctors taking care of COVID-19 patients.
We talked to a local doctor about what it’s like treating those infected in an environment where they too are at risk.
Dr. Joyce Wade said, “I lost plenty [of patients], lost many. Which is very sad to have happen especially when you have a close relationship with your patients.”
Wade said she can’t count all the patients she’s lost to coronavirus on two hands.
The owner of the Tri County Pulmonary and Sleep Clinic says it’s been stressful watching her patients battle the virus. Wade and other physicians are also being impacted emotionally along with families losing loved ones.
“It’s stressful for myself and all my cohorts because there’s what we call an interleukins storm. So many days after the patient has the infection and we’re treating them all of a sudden things turn for the worst. The problem is there’s nothing more usually that we can do besides maybe placing them on life-support, then when they don’t recover it really becomes tough on you, tough on the families but tough on every healthcare worker who has to deal with losing a patient they spent time with.”
After months of seeing what the virus can do up close, this doctor says she’ll continue the fight to heal those infected and pray for a cure and for people to take this health threat seriously.
Dr. Joyce Wade said, “I’m hoping for a vaccine because I think that is what we’re going to have to have. Once again, I keep saying it and I will say it: good hand hygiene, wearing a mask, social distancing and then a vaccine.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.