Frontline doctor shares experience working with COVID-19 patients

“It’s stressful for myself and all my cohorts because there’s what we call an interleukins storm. So many days after the patient has the infection and we’re treating them all of a sudden things turn for the worst. The problem is there’s nothing more usually that we can do besides maybe placing them on life-support, then when they don’t recover it really becomes tough on you, tough on the families but tough on every healthcare worker who has to deal with losing a patient they spent time with.”