First Alert Forecast: storm risks increase through late week

WEDNESDAY: The summery heat and humidity will continue to bake the region through mid-week – though, gradually – expect afternoon clouds to yield better chances for scattered showers and storms to develop. Storms could be heavy in nature as we still top out in in the 90s for highs; dropping into the 70s for lows.
THURSDAY: Another risk for rain and storms may develop, generally, during the afternoon hours. Outside of that, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs, near average levels, in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Factoring in the humidity, ‘feels like’ temperatures may run closer to 105°. Storm will, once again, tend to fade after sunset as lows dip into the 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The standard August pattern of daily scattered showers and storms takes hold again through the rest of the week - the summery steam will remain as well. Storms that bubble up could have heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Expect highs topping out in the lower 90s; overnight in the 70s. By the mid-portions of next week, there is an inkling of a temperature and humidity drop that could move into the region – something that will watched with great hope and anticipation by all.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
