First Alert Forecast: storm risks increase through late week

EXTENDED FORECAST: The standard August pattern of daily scattered showers and storms takes hold again through the rest of the week - the summery steam will remain as well. Storms that bubble up could have heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Expect highs topping out in the lower 90s; overnight in the 70s. By the mid-portions of next week, there is an inkling of a temperature and humidity drop that could move into the region – something that will watched with great hope and anticipation by all.