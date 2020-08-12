Daughter of Bro. Stephens in ICU with COVID-19 one day after he passed away from virus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The daughter of Bro. Allen Stephens, Director of Missions for the Rankin Baptist Association, is in the ICU with COVID-19 one day after her father passed away from the virus.
The news came from the Rankin Baptists Facebook page Wednesday morning.
“PLEASE PRAY,” the post began, “Bro. Allen’s daughter, Shanda, was taken to the hospital earlier this morning because of Covid and is being transferred to ICU as a precaution.”
The post stated that Shanda is in the ICU so that doctors can keep a “closer eye” on her in case she needs quick access to medical needs.
The group asks that prayers be sent for Shanda’s complete healing and to Mrs. Omega, Bro. Stephens’ wife, as she recovers at home.
Bro. Stephens was taken to the hospital Monday evening with the virus and passed away Tuesday afternoon.
