Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The heat continues and the humidity is not so intense today although temperatures again have reached the upper 90s in some spots. Also a new tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic. This may become tropical storm Josephine in the coming days, but it does not look to be a major threat to any major population centers as it near The Bahamas by this weekend. In fact, it may spend the duration out to sea. Back here at home, we are expecting an increase in humidity over the coming days, which should result in a higher chance for showers and storms on a daily basis. There are also indications that we could see drier, but more comfortable air next week with much lower humidity. Highs will be in the lower 90s Wednesday through next week with overnight lows in the 70s. It may actually drop a few more degrees next week, depending on how much the humidity lowers. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 71. Sunrise is 6:23am and the sunset is 7:47pm. Calm wind tonight and west at 5mph Wednesday. Decent viewing is expected for the Perseid meteor shower tonight in between a few clouds. Viewable anytime after dark, focus on the northeast, especially after midnight. Up to 100 meteors per hour are possible.