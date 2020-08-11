Search continues for suspect in murder of 85-year-old security guard

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department needs help from the public to find the people responsible for the murder of George “David” Herrin.
This shooting happened in June at an apartment complex in Canton where he worked as a security guard.
Deputies believe someone approached his car and shot him near midnight.
Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward. If you have any information that could help this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).
