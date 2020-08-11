Ocean Springs students quarantined after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Only two days after starting back to school, a class of elementary students in Ocean Springs is now under quarantine after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.
Dr. Bonita Coleman confirmed on Tuesday that 13 students at Pecan Park Elementary will be learning virtually for the next two weeks after a staff member at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
Parents were notified Sunday that the employee had tested positive and advised to keep their children home.
In a letter provided to WLOX by a parent, it reads:
“We have confirmed that one of our staff members who has access to your child’s classroom has tested positive for COVID-19. Based on these results and the direct contact the staff member had with the class, it is necessary for the entire class to quarantine for the next 14 days. Our medical advisors also recommend that your family also quarantine for the next 14 days as your child is a direct contact to a person who tested positive.”
According to the district’s policy, children in the affected classroom are not able to return to school until Aug. 24, as long as they remain asymptomatic and fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medicine.
Students in Ocean Springs School District returned to school Thursday, Aug. 7.
This is at least the second school in South Mississippi to quarantine students. Earlier Tuesday, Gulfport High said 100 students were sent home to quarantine after a teacher presented with symptoms of COVID-19.
