Immunization records can now be accessed, printed online

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is making it easier for parents to check their children’s immunization records as well as allowing them to print the Certificate of Immunization Compliance required for school registration.
The MyIR Mobile will allow people to access to the official state immunization records online.
Users will be able to see their own immunization records and can add family members to their profiles to see if their child is up-to-date or needs to be vaccinated.
If the child is up-to-date, parents can download and print a certified Form 121 for school registration.
“Prior to this service, parents had to get the Form 121 from their pediatrician or healthcare provider. This always caused a huge rush in the weeks leading up to the beginning of a new school year,” said MSDH Director of Immunization Jennifer Fulcher. “This program will save time and save a trip to the doctor’s office or county health department.”
To access the records on MyIR Mobile, you will have to verify your identity through a phone number or email address.
Only the records of Mississippi residents are available on MyIR Mobile. Mississippi is the first state to use MyIR Mobile.
Under Mississippi state law, children are required to be immunized against childhood diseases before entering public or private school, Head Start or daycare, as well as a vaccination requirement for entering seventh grade.
You can access MyIR Mobile at www.MyIRMobile.com. For guidelines on using the new service, visit HealthyMS.com/myIR.
Immunizations are available at county health departments by appointment.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.