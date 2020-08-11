Freshman MSU football player shot in crossfire the night before reporting to school

He was driving to his aunt’s house to finish packing. He had to be ready to meet his brother at 4:30 a.m. to get on the road. But Sunday night as he turned on to Cromwell from Ridgeway Street, he heard gunshots. He felt an impact and his back went numb as a bullet ripped through his lower back. He made it to her driveway and tried to get out of the car. He immediately pitched forward into the grass.