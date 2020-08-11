First Alert Forecast: typical August heat, humidity and storm risks continue

TUESDAY: Yet another hot and humid day expect with highs in the middle 90s; though, contrary to recent days, the opportunity for afternoon and early evening storms may be a bit higher. If storms don’t affect you, expect a mixture of sun and clouds amid the summery heat and humidity. Storms will fade after sunset with lows in the 70s.
WEDNESDAY: The summery heat and humidity will continue to bake the region through mid-week – though, gradually – expect afternoon clouds to yield better chances for scattered showers and storms to develop. Storms could be heavy in nature as we still top out in in the 90s for highs; dropping into the 70s for lows.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The standard August pattern of daily scattered showers and storms takes hold again through the rest of the week - the summery steam will remain as well. Storms that bubble up could have heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Expect highs topping out in the lower 90s; overnight in the 70s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
