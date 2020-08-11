Family of Kansas woman last heard from in Memphis area wants search of Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a missing Kansas woman has spent days searching the Memphis area hoping to find her or clues that would lead to here whereabouts.
Now they’re making a plea for the search to move to the Mississippi River.
Marilane Carter’s husband, Adam, and her parents have been in Memphis since last week searching for the missing mother of three.
She left her home in Kansas Tuesday night heading to Birmingham where her parents live. She hoped to get help for anxiety and an inability to sleep at a hospital there where she once worked and felt comfortable talking with counselors.
Security video shows Marilane checking into a Quality Inn in Missouri several hours after she left homeCredit card statements show she got gas in West Memphis, then her phone went dead somewhere on the I-55 bridge while she was talking with her mother, who said Marilane mentioned being lost.
Her family searched the area below the bridge last week, but with no real leads they’re left wondering if something awful happened to her.
“We need volunteers to help us search right around the I-55 bridge at Memphis,” said Adam Carter. “We need people with boats and very good sonar and experience navigating the Mississippi River.”
The Coast Guard gave a statement to WMC Monday, saying they are aware of a missing woman but they likely would not conduct a search without evidence a person or vehicle went into the river.
At this point, no one has indicated or found any evidence that happened.
Crittenden County deputies searched the area under the bridge and levees but found no evidence of Marilane.
There was possible sighting of Marilane reported in DeSoto County at a Shell gas station, but she was not captured on surveillance video. It’s not clear if it was really her.
“Our three kids miss her,” said Adam Carter. “I miss her. We want to have her home.”
Friends of the Carter family created a Facebook page called Finding Marilane. You can visit the page and sign up to help with the search.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.