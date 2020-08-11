Director of Missions for Rankin Baptist Association loses battle with COVID-19

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bro. Allen Stephens, Director of Missions for the Rankin Baptist Association, has lost his battle with COVID-19.
The news was announced Tuesday afternoon by the Rankin Baptists Facebook page.
“It is with a broken heart that I share with you the elevation to Heaven of Bro. Allen Stephens,” the post begins. “He is healed and is seeing first hand the beauty of the one he shared through his life - our Lord and Savior.”
They ask for everyone to continue praying for his wife, Omega, and his daughters along with their extended family.
Monday evening, Stephens was taken by ambulance to Merit Health in Brandon where he would fight “for his life.”
“He has left a tremendous hole and we will surely miss his kind heart and gentle spirit!” the post concludes. “What a wonderful blessing to have ministered alongside him.”
