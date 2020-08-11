Director of Missions for Rankin Baptist Association ’fighting for his life’ after contracting COVID-19

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bro. Allen Stephens, Director of Missions for the Rankin Baptist Association, is in the ICU after contracting the coronavirus.
According to the Rankin Baptists’ Facebook page, Stephens is now “fighting for his life” at Merit Hospital in Brandon.
“He was taken by ambulance and CPR was performed and things are grave at this time,” the post said. “We covet your prayers for him and his family as they wait.”
Monday night, his family was not allowed into the hospital and were dependent on medical staff to bring updates to them as they waited in their vehicle.
Rankin Baptists said that all prayers are greatly appreciated at this time and that they will update their page once they receive more information.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.