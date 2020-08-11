Deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after two shot in Pike Co.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect in a double shooting that occurred in a home in the southeastern part of the county.
Pike County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni said the shooting took place earlier Tuesday afternoon.
So far the condition of the two shooting victims is unknown.
They are searching for Jmonta Davis for questioning. If you see this man call police, they’re considering his armed and dangerous.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.