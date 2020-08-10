With COVID-19 protocols in place, JSU students return for move-in day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Metro area colleges are welcoming students back on campus this week.
Many have made adjustments in how they conduct move in day, because of the pandemic.
Before students and their families are allowed on campus they have to get their temperature checked.
From there they can proceed to their dorms, but this year’s move in will be different from any move in they’ve had in the past.
Face coverings now a requirement on the Jackson State campus.
The first group of students arrived Monday morning back to campus with new protocols in place to keep them safe.
Jackson State Student Body Administration President Jacobi Daniels said, “Today we have different time slots allotted for the student body so it won’t be so crowded. So, we can still say stay respected to the 6 feet social distancing aspect of it and also we have self monitoring temperature checks so we don’t have to actually put a temperature probe to the face.”
The dorm rooms are being limited to 50 percent capacity to promote social distancing.
Students and parents a bit anxious to start the first school year during a pandemic.
Parent Keyiana Kendrick said, “It’s pretty good they’re doing the best they can as far as the situation so it’s pretty cool they make me feel comfortable.”
The students will have most of their classes online but there will be a few in person.
University staff are also increasing cleaning protocols.
Surfaces are routinely being wiped down, to help avoid the virus from being spread.
Many parents are also arming their students with PPE, disinfectants and paper towels.
