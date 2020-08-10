Walter Hart Jr., 26

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Walter Hart Jr., a 26-year-old man, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, after a shooting outside a funeral home, according to police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the shooting took place at Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home on Robinson Road during what investigators believe was a family dispute.
Hart had shown up to a funeral for another family member: Tramaine Green, killed last month in an unrelated shooting, according to Green’s mother.
Green said after a brief disagreement, Hart left and went into the parking lot.
Holmes said Hart then started firing at people outside.
Someone else fired at Hart, hitting him in the head.
Hart died a short time later after at a nearby gas station after someone drove him there and called police.
The gunman, identified by JPD as 21-year-old Amei Olugbala, surrendered to police Sunday night and has since been charged with murder.
