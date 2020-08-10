Two teens charged in Rankin Co. home invasion

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two young suspects are behind bars after a reported home invasion in Rankin County.
Deputies were dispatched to the Oak Grove subdivision in Brandon Monday morning.
The homeowner said that two suspects had broken in and were attempting to assault her son.
When deputies arrived, the two fled but were quickly apprehended.
Denis Lomax, 18, and a 17-year-old male were taken into custody.
The 17 year old was taken to the Rankin County Juvenile Detention Center.
Lomax was taken in to custody and transported to the Rankin County Jail on charges of home invasion.
