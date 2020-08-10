Two MRA football players test positive for coronavirus

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison-Ridgeland Academy cancels its high school football jamboree this weekend after two players test positive for coronavirus.
19 players are currently in quarantine.
MRA was set to host Adams County Christian, Riverfield, and Bowling Green for its annual Jamboree.
The season opener on August 21st against Dallas’ Trinity Christian Academy is still on the schedule for now.
Coaches and school officials are awaiting results form further testing.
